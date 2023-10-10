Qatar Deems Prisoner Exchange Talks Premature amid Escalating Tensions

2023-10-10 | 09:25
High views
Qatar Deems Prisoner Exchange Talks Premature amid Escalating Tensions
Qatar Deems Prisoner Exchange Talks Premature amid Escalating Tensions

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson affirmed on Tuesday that it is 'premature' to engage in talks about a potential prisoner exchange between Israel and the Islamic movement Hamas. 
This comes as Israel continues its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which has been tightly besieged. The discussions gain urgency, involving the fate of up to 150 hostages held by Hamas, following the movement's threat to begin executing them if the targeting of 'our people's safe homes without prior warning' persists.
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Qatar

Palestine

Israel

