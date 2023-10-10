Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours

Rafah border crossing, the only passage for Gaza to the outside world not under Israeli control, was hit by an airstrike on Tuesday for the third time in less than 24 hours, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse and a non-governmental organization.

The attack coincided with the fourth day of the war between Hamas and Israel.

The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights clarified that 'Israeli warplanes are bombing the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side with four missiles,' marking the third such attack in the past 24 hours."