Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours
Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 11:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours
Rafah border crossing, the only passage for Gaza to the outside world not under Israeli control, was hit by an airstrike on Tuesday for the third time in less than 24 hours, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse and a non-governmental organization.
The attack coincided with the fourth day of the war between Hamas and Israel.
The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights clarified that 'Israeli warplanes are bombing the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side with four missiles,' marking the third such attack in the past 24 hours."
AFP
Middle East News
Rafah
Egypt
Israel
Gaza
Palestine
Next
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
Previous
