Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours

Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 11:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rafah Crossing bombed for third time in less than 24 hours

Rafah border crossing, the only passage for Gaza to the outside world not under Israeli control, was hit by an airstrike on Tuesday for the third time in less than 24 hours, according to a photographer for Agence France-Presse and a non-governmental organization.
The attack coincided with the fourth day of the war between Hamas and Israel. 
The Sinai Foundation for Human Rights clarified that 'Israeli warplanes are bombing the Rafah border crossing from the Palestinian side with four missiles,' marking the third such attack in the past 24 hours."
 
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Rafah

Egypt

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

LBCI Next
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:52

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
06:02

Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

WHO calls for humanitarian corridor to Gaza amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:08

UNRWA: Israeli air strikes displace 187,518 people in Gaza Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:26

US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution

LBCI
World News
09:43

Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Al-Qassam Brigades: We shell Tel Aviv in response to the targeting of civilians

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:29

Al-Qassam Brigades: We shell Tel Aviv in response to the targeting of civilians

LBCI
World News
09:43

Aircraft carrier Ford to arrive in operational area near Israel later Tuesday: US military official to Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

Washington to Resume Limited Food Aid in Ethiopia Only for Refugees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Hezbollah mourns its third member, Ali Hassan Hodroj, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:40

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Hezbollah issues statement on retaliatory attack following martyrdom of members

LBCI
Middle East News
16:25

Washington warns Hezbollah against opening new front with Israel: Pentagon official

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Border tensions easing: Here are the developments following recent clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

War impact on Lebanon's economy: 10 economic reasons why Lebanon cannot afford the consequences of a new war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More