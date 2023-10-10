US National Security Advisor: We did not move our aircraft carrier to confront Hamas, but to prevent escalation

Middle East News
2023-10-10 | 15:05
High views
US National Security Advisor: We did not move our aircraft carrier to confront Hamas, but to prevent escalation
US National Security Advisor: We did not move our aircraft carrier to confront Hamas, but to prevent escalation

The US National Security Advisor stated: We did not move our aircraft carrier to confront Hamas, but rather to prevent escalation.
 

