Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza

Hamas mourned on Tuesday the deaths of two members of its political bureau due to an Israeli airstrike in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, confirming an earlier statement issued by the Israeli army.



In a statement, Hamas declared, "The martyrdom of two senior leaders from the heroic Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, and members of the political bureau of the movement," named Zakaria Abu Muammar and Jawad Abu Shamala.