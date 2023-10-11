Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200

A spokesperson for the Israeli military announced on Wednesday that the death toll among Israelis in the ongoing clashes with Hamas has risen to 1,200 since the Palestinian movement launched a surprise attack on Israel last Saturday.



It is worth noting that the previous figures had reported over 1,000 casualties.



The spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, provided these updated figures in a video posted on the 'IX' platform, revealing that the attack had also resulted in "more than 2,700 injuries" on the Israeli side.





AFP