Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 02:11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
0min
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

More than 30 people have been killed, and hundreds are wounded in the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to a Hamas official on Wednesday.

The bombings, which continued into the morning, targeted dozens of residential buildings, factories, mosques, and shops, as stated by Salama Marouf, the head of the government's media office in Gaza, to AFP.

The Israeli military confirmed that it struck multiple Hamas targets overnight.



AFP
 

