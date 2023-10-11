News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
More than 30 people have been killed, and hundreds are wounded in the hundreds of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to a Hamas official on Wednesday.
The bombings, which continued into the morning, targeted dozens of residential buildings, factories, mosques, and shops, as stated by Salama Marouf, the head of the government's media office in Gaza, to AFP.
The Israeli military confirmed that it struck multiple Hamas targets overnight.
AFP
Middle East News
Hamas
Palestinians
Killed
Israeli
Shelling
Gaza
Next
Gaza’s Health Ministry: 950 Palestinians killed and over 5,000 injured
Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
0
Middle East News
02:16
Gaza’s Health Ministry: 950 Palestinians killed and over 5,000 injured
Middle East News
02:16
Gaza’s Health Ministry: 950 Palestinians killed and over 5,000 injured
0
Middle East News
15:44
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
Middle East News
15:44
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
0
Middle East News
08:52
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza
Middle East News
08:52
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:29
Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
05:29
Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria
0
Middle East News
05:28
Israel reaches agreement to form an emergency government
Middle East News
05:28
Israel reaches agreement to form an emergency government
0
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
0
Middle East News
03:56
Occupied Palestine: Two injuries in the targeting of military site with anti-tank missile in Avivim from Lebanon
Middle East News
03:56
Occupied Palestine: Two injuries in the targeting of military site with anti-tank missile in Avivim from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:03
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
World News
05:03
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra
Lebanon News
03:59
Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra
0
Lebanon News
03:42
Rockets Launched from Dhayra towards Israel as northern border residents urged to seek shelter
Lebanon News
03:42
Rockets Launched from Dhayra towards Israel as northern border residents urged to seek shelter
0
Middle East News
02:29
UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza
Middle East News
02:29
UN: More than 260,000 people displaced inside Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
2
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
3
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
4
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:18
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
Lebanon News
09:18
Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel
7
Middle East News
06:44
Al Arabiya: Israeli coalition partners agree to possible formation of national unity government: Likud
Middle East News
06:44
Al Arabiya: Israeli coalition partners agree to possible formation of national unity government: Likud
8
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More