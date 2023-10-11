Al Jazeera: Brother of Hamas military commander killed in airstrike

2023-10-11 | 03:00
Al Jazeera: Brother of Hamas military commander killed in airstrike
Al Jazeera: Brother of Hamas military commander killed in airstrike

Israeli airstrikes have killed the brother of senior Hamas commander Mohammed Deif, Hamas-affiliated media in the enclave has reported.

According to the reports, Abdul Fattah Deif was killed during an airstrike in Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip. Other relatives of Deif were also reported killed.

