Israeli Ministry of Health: Over 3,000 patients in hospitals
Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 03:38
Israeli Ministry of Health: Over 3,000 patients in hospitals
The Israeli Ministry of Health has recorded over 3,000 patients in hospitals, including 28 in critical condition and 345 in serious condition.
The Israeli Army's spokesperson, Jonathan Conricus, stated in an update that the number of casualties in Israel due to the widespread military operation carried out by Hamas and Palestinian resistance factions has now risen to at least 1,200.
He added that over 2,700 people have been injured.
Middle East News
Israel
Health
Hospitals
Hamas
World News
06:51
France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution
World News
06:51
France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution
0
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
Middle East News
05:10
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
0
World News
05:03
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
World News
05:03
Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
0
Middle East News
02:11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
Middle East News
02:11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
Middle East News
08:31
Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement
Middle East News
08:31
Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement
0
Middle East News
07:57
Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip
Middle East News
07:57
Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
06:55
Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state
Middle East News
06:55
Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state
0
World News
06:51
France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution
World News
06:51
France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution
Press Highlights
2023-10-10
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-10
Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:03
From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas's Evolution in Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
10:03
From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas's Evolution in Conflict
0
Lebanon News
03:59
Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra
Lebanon News
03:59
Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
2
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
Lebanon News
10:44
LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee
3
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
4
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
5
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
6
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
8
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon
