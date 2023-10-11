169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military

Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 05:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
169 Israeli soldiers killed since escalation with Hamas began: Military

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday the killing of 169 Israeli soldiers since the escalation with the Hamas movement, which launched a surprise attack on the Israeli state since Saturday.

The army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, told reporters, "We informed the families of 169 Israeli soldiers of their deaths," confirming contact with the families of 60 individuals captured by Hamas and transferred to Gaza.

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Soldiers

Escalation

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israel reaches agreement to form an emergency government
Occupied Palestine: Two injuries in the targeting of military site with anti-tank missile in Avivim from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:51

France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Israeli Army: Nearly 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army Says Regained Full Control of Southern Towns After Hamas Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
06:51

France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-10

Hezbollah's balancing act amid escalating tensions on the southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Escalation: Israeli artillery targets outlying areas of Aita al-Shaab, Bint Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:03

From Stones to Suicide Belts: Tracing Hamas's Evolution in Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More