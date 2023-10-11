Israeli Defense Minister to discuss recent attacks with NATO member states

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold a virtual meeting with his NATO counterparts on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas on the Israeli state.



Stoltenberg stated on Wednesday, ahead of the defense ministers' meeting, "Tomorrow, on Thursday, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant will brief us on the situation in Israel."



"Allies condemn the horrific terrorist attacks on innocent civilians in Israel over the weekend, and we eagerly await the Defense Minister's briefing," he added.



Israel continues its intensive aerial attacks on Hamas, which controls Gaza, four days after the assault initiated by the Islamic movement from the Palestinian territory.