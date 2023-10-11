Israeli Defense Minister to discuss recent attacks with NATO member states

Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister to discuss recent attacks with NATO member states
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister to discuss recent attacks with NATO member states

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will hold a virtual meeting with his NATO counterparts on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack by Hamas on the Israeli state. 

Stoltenberg stated on Wednesday, ahead of the defense ministers' meeting, "Tomorrow, on Thursday, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant will brief us on the situation in Israel."

"Allies condemn the horrific terrorist attacks on innocent civilians in Israel over the weekend, and we eagerly await the Defense Minister's briefing," he added.

Israel continues its intensive aerial attacks on Hamas, which controls Gaza, four days after the assault initiated by the Islamic movement from the Palestinian territory.

Middle East News

Israeli

Defense

Minister

Recent

Attacks

NATO

Member

States

LBCI Next
The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli bombing rises to 1,055
Warning alarms sound in northern Israel amid possible aerial threats from Lebanon and Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-31

Moscow intensified attacks on Ukraine: Russian Defense Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
01:43

Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200

LBCI
Middle East News
15:44

Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
06:55

Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

LBCI
World News
06:51

France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Elias Hasrouni's wife is currently in critical condition after car accident in Ain Ebel-Rmeish

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Yellen: Cooperation between Beijing and Washington is "essential" to finance climate change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Lebanese Army discovers rocket-launching platform in Qlaileh plain

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

LBCI Security Source: Approximately six rockets were launched from the Qlaileh plain toward Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More