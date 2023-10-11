Erdogan: Israel does not act like a state in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, stating that it does not behave "like a state."



This comes as Israel continues its airstrikes in the Gaza Strip following the surprise operation by Hamas.



Erdogan emphasized that "Israel should not forget that if it acts more like an organization than a state, it will eventually be treated as such."



He further criticized the "flawed methods" employed by the Israeli military in the densely populated enclave.





AFP