Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip

Four medics working for the Palestine Red Crescent Society were killed on Wednesday after an Israeli airstrike targeted the ambulance they were in, in the northern Gaza Strip. Another medic was killed in the east, according to separate statements by the society.



In a statement, the society said, "The occupation forces directly targeted an ambulance belonging to the Palestine Red Crescent Society in the northern Gaza governorate, resulting in the martyrdom of three medics." In a later statement, they confirmed the death of a fourth medic "while performing his humanitarian duties at the Karni Crossing in eastern Gaza."



AFP