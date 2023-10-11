Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib agreed on Wednesday with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to schedule a visit to Damascus on October 23rd at the head of a delegation.



The purpose of the visit is to discuss common issues, particularly the Syrian refugee situation.



Bou Habib and Mekdad met on the sidelines of their participation in the extraordinary Arab ministerial meeting held today in Cairo to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.



The ministers also consulted on the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.