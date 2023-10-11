Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib agreed on Wednesday with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, to schedule a visit to Damascus on October 23rd at the head of a delegation. 

The purpose of the visit is to discuss common issues, particularly the Syrian refugee situation. 

Bou Habib and Mekdad met on the sidelines of their participation in the extraordinary Arab ministerial meeting held today in Cairo to address the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. 

The ministers also consulted on the current situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Syria

Damascus

Lebanon

Refugees

LBCI Next
Berlin calls on Qatar to aid in the release of hostages held by Hamas
Four medics killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-06

Snowballing crisis: Syrian refugees and Lebanon's struggle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30

Lebanon's logistical challenge: How Lebanese citizens navigate the complex issue of Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-21

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10

Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Decades of exchange and conflict: Israel's ongoing struggle with prisoners and hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:08

Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

The areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are currently under heavy bombardment

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More