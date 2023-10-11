News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
Hezbollah has stated that they were "never surprised by the political stances and field actions taken by the US administration, particularly the recent statements of the US President openly endorsing and declaring open support for the Zionist killing machine and aggression against the Palestinian people."
They consider this to be the "true essence of US policy, providing continuous support for aggression and terrorism since the inception of the occupying entity."
In a released statement, Hezbollah asserts that the "United States is a full partner in Zionist aggression," holding it "fully responsible for the killings, crimes, blockades, destruction of homes, and horrifying massacres against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."
Hezbollah calls upon "the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, who are well aware of the gruesome reality of America and its aggression against our people in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, to condemn US intervention and its international and regional partners, exposing this intervention on all political, popular, media, and legal levels, in various regional and international forums and gatherings."
Hezbollah considers "the deployment of aircraft carriers to the region, aimed at boosting the morale of the enemy and its demoralized soldiers, as revealing the weakness of the Zionist military machine despite its crimes and massacres."
Thus, they emphasize "its continuous need for external support to sustain this transient occupying entity."
They further affirm that "such a move will not deter the peoples of our nation or the resistance factions, which are prepared for the confrontation until achieving final victory and full liberation."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
US
Israel
Palestine
Resistance
Next
Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Hezbollah mourns its member, Houssam Mohammad Ibrahim, due to Israeli aggression
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis
0
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Decades of exchange and conflict: Israel's ongoing struggle with prisoners and hostages
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Decades of exchange and conflict: Israel's ongoing struggle with prisoners and hostages
0
Middle East News
08:59
Berlin calls on Qatar to aid in the release of hostages held by Hamas
Middle East News
08:59
Berlin calls on Qatar to aid in the release of hostages held by Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications
0
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
0
Lebanon News
07:41
Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border
Lebanon News
07:41
Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border
0
Lebanon News
07:29
Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage
Lebanon News
07:29
Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
Lebanon News
13:08
Hezbollah Responds to Israeli Attacks with Precision Strike on Military Vehicle
2
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
Press Highlights
00:48
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
3
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
Lebanon News
02:39
Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
Lebanon News
04:41
Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position
5
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:33
Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
Lebanon News
04:50
Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin
8
Lebanon News
04:33
The areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are currently under heavy bombardment
Lebanon News
04:33
The areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are currently under heavy bombardment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More