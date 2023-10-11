Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'

2023-10-11 | 09:14
Hezbollah condemns US open support for &#39;Zionist aggression&#39;
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'

Hezbollah has stated that they were "never surprised by the political stances and field actions taken by the US administration, particularly the recent statements of the US President openly endorsing and declaring open support for the Zionist killing machine and aggression against the Palestinian people." 

They consider this to be the "true essence of US policy, providing continuous support for aggression and terrorism since the inception of the occupying entity."

In a released statement, Hezbollah asserts that the "United States is a full partner in Zionist aggression," holding it "fully responsible for the killings, crimes, blockades, destruction of homes, and horrifying massacres against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

Hezbollah calls upon "the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, who are well aware of the gruesome reality of America and its aggression against our people in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, to condemn US intervention and its international and regional partners, exposing this intervention on all political, popular, media, and legal levels, in various regional and international forums and gatherings."

Hezbollah considers "the deployment of aircraft carriers to the region, aimed at boosting the morale of the enemy and its demoralized soldiers, as revealing the weakness of the Zionist military machine despite its crimes and massacres."

Thus, they emphasize "its continuous need for external support to sustain this transient occupying entity."

They further affirm that "such a move will not deter the peoples of our nation or the resistance factions, which are prepared for the confrontation until achieving final victory and full liberation."
 

