US Congress member: Egypt "warned" Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

2023-10-11
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

A member of the US Congress reported that Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack.

AFP
 

