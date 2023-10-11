News
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
Middle East News
2023-10-11 | 12:29
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
The Israeli army announced on Wednesday “suspected infiltration from Lebanon into Israeli airspace,” triggering alarm sirens in cities and towns in the northern border region of the Hebrew state.
The army requested residents of the towns of Beit She'an, Safed, and Tiberias to take cover until "further notice," fearing a "broad-scale attack."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
South Lebanon
Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
