Israel Will Not Provide Water or Fuel to Gaza Until Hostages Are Released: Minister

Middle East News
2023-10-12 | 03:53
High views
LBCI
LBCI



Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz stated on Thursday that his country will not provide any humanitarian aid or resources to the Gaza Strip until Hamas releases the individuals it kidnapped in its surprise attack over the weekend. 
In a statement, he said, 'Humanitarian aid to Gaza? The electric switch won't be turned on, the water faucet won't be opened, and a fuel truck won't enter until the kidnapped Israelis return home.' 
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, including firing rockets and conducting ground, sea, and air infiltration operations, capturing individuals, and killing others in Israeli settlements near the Strip.
 
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

Palestine

Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
