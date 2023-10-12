News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel Will Not Provide Water or Fuel to Gaza Until Hostages Are Released: Minister
Middle East News
2023-10-12 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel Will Not Provide Water or Fuel to Gaza Until Hostages Are Released: Minister
Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz stated on Thursday that his country will not provide any humanitarian aid or resources to the Gaza Strip until Hamas releases the individuals it kidnapped in its surprise attack over the weekend.
In a statement, he said, 'Humanitarian aid to Gaza? The electric switch won't be turned on, the water faucet won't be opened, and a fuel truck won't enter until the kidnapped Israelis return home.'
Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, including firing rockets and conducting ground, sea, and air infiltration operations, capturing individuals, and killing others in Israeli settlements near the Strip.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
Palestine
Next
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrike kills two Hamas officials in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:02
Blinken confirms US permanent support for Israel
Middle East News
08:02
Blinken confirms US permanent support for Israel
0
Middle East News
06:38
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
Middle East News
06:38
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
0
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
World News
04:29
Blinken To Engage in Diplomatic Discussions with Palestinian President and Jordan's King During Amman Visit
0
Middle East News
03:01
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
Middle East News
03:01
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:04
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations
Lebanon News
13:04
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Defense Minister Slim meets Information Minister al-Makkari, discusses general situation
Lebanon News
2023-09-26
Defense Minister Slim meets Information Minister al-Makkari, discusses general situation
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Naim Qassem urges Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution
Lebanon News
2023-09-10
Naim Qassem urges Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:04
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations
Lebanon News
13:04
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations
2
World News
14:54
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
World News
14:54
Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel
3
Middle East News
12:29
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
Middle East News
12:29
Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns
4
Middle East News
09:14
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
Middle East News
09:14
Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications
6
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
Middle East News
10:50
US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP
7
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Lebanon News
04:35
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:29
Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More