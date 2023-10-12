Blinken confirms US permanent support for Israel

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Thursday the United States' "steadfast" support for Israel, emphasizing the "legitimate aspirations" of the Palestinians, which are not represented by the Islamic movement Hamas.



Blinken also said during a press conference held with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, "You may be strong enough to defend yourselves, but as long as America is present, you will never have to, we will always be by your side."