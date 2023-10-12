News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken confirms US permanent support for Israel
Middle East News
2023-10-12 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken confirms US permanent support for Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed on Thursday the United States' "steadfast" support for Israel, emphasizing the "legitimate aspirations" of the Palestinians, which are not represented by the Islamic movement Hamas.
Blinken also said during a press conference held with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, "You may be strong enough to defend yourselves, but as long as America is present, you will never have to, we will always be by your side."
Middle East News
US
Blinken
Israel
Support
Next
Israeli attacks target Aleppo and Damascus airports
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-10-12
Blinken discusses with Israel ‘humanitarian needs’ of Gaza Strip
0
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
World News
2023-10-11
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies
0
World News
2023-10-10
US State Department announces Blinken visit to Israel 'in coming days'
World News
2023-10-10
US State Department announces Blinken visit to Israel 'in coming days'
0
World News
2023-10-10
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
World News
2023-10-10
US Ambassador to NATO: American military support for Israel will not affect Washington's support for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:41
Blinken calls on Chinese counterpart to use Beijing's ‘influence’ to restore calm in Middle East
World News
11:41
Blinken calls on Chinese counterpart to use Beijing's ‘influence’ to restore calm in Middle East
0
Middle East News
10:49
International law ‘does not permit’ evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza Strip: Spanish PM
Middle East News
10:49
International law ‘does not permit’ evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza Strip: Spanish PM
0
Middle East News
10:21
Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh
Middle East News
10:21
Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh
0
Middle East News
08:54
Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages
Middle East News
08:54
Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Gaza's government media office launches distress call to international community to stop crimes against humanity, mass murder
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Gaza's government media office launches distress call to international community to stop crimes against humanity, mass murder
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Lebanon News
07:19
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
Lebanon News
07:19
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel
0
Breaking Headlines
11:06
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Breaking Headlines
11:06
We are working with Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and UN to mitigate humanitarian consequences of Hamas attack: Biden
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
05:18
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
3
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
Lebanon News
02:14
Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details
4
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
5
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
Press Highlights
00:24
The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions
6
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
Middle East News
04:39
Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:46
Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More