Gaza death toll increases to at least 1,417

Middle East News
2023-10-12 | 09:32
High views
Gaza death toll increases to at least 1,417
Gaza death toll increases to at least 1,417

The number of casualties in Gaza has risen to 1,417, with 6,268 people injured, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 447 child fatalities and 248 female martyrs as a result of the ongoing aggression.
 

