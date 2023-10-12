NATO Secretary General says Middle East situation not reassuring

2023-10-12 | 09:59
NATO Secretary General says Middle East situation not reassuring
NATO Secretary General says Middle East situation not reassuring

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg considered the situation in the Middle East to be unsettled, given the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Stoltenberg also stated that Israel has the right to self-defense and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians.
 

