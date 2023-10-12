We bombed Gaza with 4,000 tons of explosives: Israeli army

2023-10-12 | 11:36
We bombed Gaza with 4,000 tons of explosives: Israeli army

The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that the air force dropped around 6,000 bombs, weighing 4,000 tons, targeting sites affiliated with the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

He also mentioned that the Israeli army attacked over 3,600 targets, including what he described as leadership sites, control centers, and infrastructure related to Hamas.
 

Middle East News

Palestine

Gaza

Israeli

Army

