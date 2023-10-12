News
US Secretary of Defense says US had no prior ‘indications’ of Hamas attack
Middle East News
2023-10-12 | 11:52
0
min
US Secretary of Defense says US had no prior ‘indications’ of Hamas attack
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed in Brussels on Thursday that the United States had no indications that Hamas was making preparations to attack Israel.
He stated in a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers: "If we had any such indications, we would share them with Israel, but to my knowledge, we haven't seen anything like that."
Middle East News
Palestine
Gaza
Israel
US
Attack
Hamas
