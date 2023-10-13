1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

Middle East News
2023-10-13 | 03:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

Since the intensive Israeli airstrikes began in Gaza on Saturday following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on the Israeli state, 1,537 Palestinians have been killed, including 500 children, according to the Health Ministry affiliated with the movement. 

The ministry stated in a statement that the death toll had reached 1,537 citizens, including 500 children, as of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza

Hamas

Health Ministry

LBCI Next
Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza
UN launches appeal to raise $294 million for Gaza, West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Gaza's hospitals struggle to cope amid Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Claim 1354 Lives, Injure 6049, as Conflict Escalates

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

Israeli army announces death of at least 258 soldiers since Hamas attack

LBCI
Middle East News
05:07

Israeli tanks fire shells towards the Gaza Strip: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Thousands demonstrate in Baghdad in support of Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:33

Thousands demonstrate in Baghdad in support of Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:01

Ankara attack perpetrators likely arrived from Syria by paraglider

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

The latest on the caretaker cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Nasrallah, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss recent regional events

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The connection between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Nasrallah, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss recent regional events

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:02

US Defense Secretary arrives in Israel on solidarity visit: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
03:29

1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More