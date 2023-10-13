Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the death of 13 "prisoners, including foreigners," in the Israeli shelling of the Gaza Strip in the past twenty-four hours, who were detained during their attack on the Israeli state on Saturday.



The Brigades stated in a release, "13 prisoners of the battle, including foreigners, were killed in the intensive Zionist shelling on the northern governorate and Gaza during the past 24 hours," adding, "6 of them were killed in the northern governorate in separate locations, and 7 in the Gaza governorate in 3 different places targeted by the enemy's barbaric shelling."



AFP