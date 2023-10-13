Thousands demonstrate in Baghdad in support of Gaza

Thousands of people are participating in a demonstration in central Baghdad on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemning Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip following the sudden attack launched by the movement on the Israeli state, as shown in footage broadcast by the official Iraqi television.



The demonstrators waved Iraqi and Palestinian flags and images of the leader of the Sadr movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, who called for this demonstration. They chanted phrases like "No, no to occupation" and "No, no to America." A large Israeli flag was drawn on the ground for protesters to step on, as witnessed by a photographer from Agence France-Presse.



AFP