Jordanian King warns against any attempt to displace Palestinians to neighboring countries

During his Friday meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan's King Abdullah II warned against any attempts to displace Palestinians to neighboring countries amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.



The King also cautioned against any efforts to displace Palestinians from all Palestinian territories or cause their displacement, emphasizing the importance of not exporting the crisis to neighboring countries and exacerbating the refugee issue, according to a statement from the Royal Court.