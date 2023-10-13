Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement

Middle East News
2023-10-13 | 06:28
Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement
Hamas calls on the UN, UNRWA to condemn systematic displacement

Hamas has issued a statement with the following content:

"We call upon the United Nations and UNRWA to assume their responsibilities and stand against the systematic displacement attempts the fascist occupation is trying to carry out.

The observed decline and weakness in the stance of UNRWA and its shortcomings in fulfilling its duties in securing the needs of our people, who are subjected to continuous brutal and savage bombings, represent reprehensible and condemnable behavior. This requires an immediate and urgent review of this policy, which serves the agenda of the occupation, aiming to uproot our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip from their land.

We demand the United Nations and UNRWA fulfill their responsibilities, perform their duties, condemn the crimes of the occupation, abandon their role as false witnesses to the systematic displacement operations conducted by the Zionist war machine, and defend the citizens' right to stay in their homes and secure their needs. These people have decided to remain in their land, no matter the sacrifices, and will not leave it except to their lands, villages, and cities from which they were forcibly displaced."
 
 

Middle East News

Hamas

UN

UNRWA

Systematic

Displacement

Gaza Strip

