World Health Organization: Evacuating patients from Northern Gaza hospitals' impossible

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that the Palestinian authorities have informed them that it is "impossible" to evacuate vulnerable patients from hospitals in northern Gaza following the Israeli army's order to evacuate the area.



The organization's spokesperson, Tarik Jasarević, stated during a United Nations press conference in Geneva that "with the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, there is no longer any safe place for civilians to go."



He pointed out that "the Palestinian Ministry of Health has informed the World Health Organization that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable patients from hospitals in northern Gaza."