Arab League considers the forced relocation of Gaza residents a war crime

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, views Israel's demand for the residents of northern Gaza to move to the south as a "new war crime," emphasizing that "the occupying power is directly prohibited from forcibly relocating the population."



Aboul Gheit, as reported by the League on its platform, addressed a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and urged him "to exert his political and moral influence to prevent a new war crime that Israel is planning to commit as part of its shameful bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip, by demanding the immediate relocation of all residents of northern Gaza to the south."