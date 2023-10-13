More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army

The Israeli military reported on Friday that more than 1,300 individuals have lost their lives in Israel due to the attack launched by Hamas.



According to the latest figures released by the Israeli military in a tweet on "X," it was stated, "Over 1,300 people have been killed, and the number of wounded has surpassed 3,200 individuals in Israel, with 120 hostages reported."



The Israeli military emphasized that more than 6,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, targeting over 2,687 locations within Israel.





AFP