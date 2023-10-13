More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army

Middle East News
2023-10-13 | 07:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army

The Israeli military reported on Friday that more than 1,300 individuals have lost their lives in Israel due to the attack launched by Hamas.

According to the latest figures released by the Israeli military in a tweet on "X," it was stated, "Over 1,300 people have been killed, and the number of wounded has surpassed 3,200 individuals in Israel, with 120 hostages reported."

The Israeli military emphasized that more than 6,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, targeting over 2,687 locations within Israel.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Killed

Israel

Hamas

Attack

Israeli

Army

Gaza

LBCI Next
Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken
Arab League considers the forced relocation of Gaza residents a war crime
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

Israeli army announces death of at least 258 soldiers since Hamas attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army: We are carrying out one of the largest air strikes ever against Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army Says Regained Full Control of Southern Towns After Hamas Attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Demographic shifts: The Palestinian population in 'historical' Palestine

LBCI
Middle East News
10:27

Red Cross: Hamas attack on Israel does not justify Gaza's destruction

LBCI
Middle East News
10:17

Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings

LBCI
Middle East News
08:53

Washington holds talks to allow foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah Crossing

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28

The Sabra camp rape incident: A harsh reminder of lingering prostitution networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The connection between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Al-Qassam Brigades bomb Ben Gurion Airport in response to displacement and targeting of civilians: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More