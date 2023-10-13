Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken

2023-10-13 | 07:19
Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken
Palestinian President condemns Gaza displacement in talks with US Secretary Blinken

President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his total rejection of the displacement of Gaza's residents during his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, warning of the possibility of a second "Nakba."

This comes after the Israeli government issued orders to evacuate residents in the northern part of the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing war.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Abbas emphasized the immediate need to halt Israeli aggression against our people and to protect them.

He also emphasized the complete rejection of the displacement of our people from the Gaza Strip, as it would constitute a second Nakba for our people. The meeting between President Abbas and Secretary Blinken took place in Amman.

