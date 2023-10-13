Washington holds talks to allow foreigners leave Gaza through Rafah Crossing

A senior US official has confirmed that Washington is still in talks to permit foreign citizens to leave Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing, which has been targeted multiple times since Hamas launched its attack last Saturday.



The official, who requested not to be named, made these remarks to journalists aboard the plane carrying US Secretary of State Antony Blinken from Amman to Doha.



He stated, "This is also something we've discussed with Israel, and we continue to discuss it with Egypt - the importance of keeping the Rafah crossing open for US citizens and foreign nationals from other countries who wish to depart and have the right to do so."



AFP