Thousands of Palestinians flee from Gaza towards the south after Israeli warnings

Thousands of Palestinians from Gaza are evacuating the region, heading south, following warnings from the Israeli military as it continues its airstrikes on the besieged enclave, according to a report from an AFP correspondent.



Residents living in the northern part of Gaza have been leaving by car, motorcycle, trucks, and even on foot.



Meanwhile, Hamas, in a statement, asserted, "Our steadfast Palestinian people reject the threats of the occupation's leaders and their call for the people in Gaza to leave their homes and depart to the south or to Egypt."





