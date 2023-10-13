Red Cross: Hamas attack on Israel does not justify Gaza's destruction

Middle East News
2023-10-13 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Cross: Hamas attack on Israel does not justify Gaza&#39;s destruction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Red Cross: Hamas attack on Israel does not justify Gaza's destruction

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Friday that Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel does not justify the destruction of Gaza. 

The Red Cross stated in a press release that "nothing can justify the horrifying attacks suffered by Israel last weekend," but "these attacks, in turn, cannot justify the unbounded destruction of Gaza" as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of the besieged territory in response to the Hamas attack. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

International Committee

Red Cross

Hamas

Attack

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate and head south
US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas attack: Israeli army

LBCI
Middle East News
05:14

Israeli army announces death of at least 258 soldiers since Hamas attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Hamas: More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza at night

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:12

Meta boosts content oversight on its platforms amid Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
12:26

Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Arab citizens in Israel: A Look at demographic diversity in different regions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-25

Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-03

Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More