Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”
Middle East News
2023-10-13 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”
The Israeli military announced on Friday that its ground and armored forces had conducted raids within the Gaza Strip "over the past twenty-four hours," ahead of an expected ground assault on the densely populated Palestinian territory.
In a statement issued by the Israeli army, it was reported that "over the past twenty-four hours, Israeli forces carried out local incursions inside Gaza's territory" in search of "terrorists" and "weapons," also noting that these operations included efforts to "locate missing individuals."
AFP
