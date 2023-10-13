Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement

2023-10-13 | 14:31
LBCI
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement

On Friday, Qatar declared its commitment to an agreement within the framework of a prisoner exchange deal between the United States and Iran to manage six billion dollars of unfrozen Iranian funds. 

This announcement comes as there are indications that Washington may slow down the implementation of the agreement due to Hamas' attack on Israel.

Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, made this statement during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asserting that "the State of Qatar is committed to any agreement it is a party to, and no step is taken without consulting the relevant parties."


AFP
 

Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate and head south
US will organize flights to evacuate its citizens from Israel
