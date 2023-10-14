News
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas senior military leader
Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 02:33
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas senior military leader
The Israeli military said that a senior Hamas military commander has been killed in an Israeli airstrike in the past 24 hours.
The military spokesman said in a statement that the head of Hamas's aerial array, Murad Abu Murad, was killed during an air strike on a Hamas command center from which the group carried out its "air activity." There was no immediate confirmation from Hamas.
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Hamas
Airstrike
Murad Abu Murad
