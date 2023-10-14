Jordanian Foreign Minister: International law should be applied to everyone, not based on the identity of the victim

2023-10-14 | 03:01
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned blocking food, medicine, fuel, and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, considering it a "war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention."

He called for an end to the "humanitarian catastrophe" afflicting the Gaza Strip in a statement.

During his meeting with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Amman, he stated that international law should be applied to everyone based on common standards and not according to the victim's identity or the conflict's location.

He added, "Delivering humanitarian aid to the elders, children, and women of Gaza is a collective ethical and legal international responsibility."
 

Middle East News

Jordan

Foreign Minister

Ayman Safadi

Humanitarian

Aid

Gaza Strip

Antonio Tajani

Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel
Israeli airstrike kills Hamas senior military leader
