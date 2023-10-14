Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel

Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 04:02



Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel
0min
Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel

Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend normalization talks with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a source close to the Saudi government, as reported by Agence France-Presse on Saturday. 

An informed official involved in the negotiations stated, "Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend discussions on potential normalization (with Israel) and has informed US officials who are overseeing the talks." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Normalization

Israel

Hamas

Gaza Strip

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Jordanian Foreign Minister: International law should be applied to everyone, not based on the identity of the victim
