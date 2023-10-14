News
Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia suspends normalization talks with Israel
Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend normalization talks with Israel in light of the ongoing conflict between the Israeli state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to a source close to the Saudi government, as reported by Agence France-Presse on Saturday.
An informed official involved in the negotiations stated, "Saudi Arabia has decided to suspend discussions on potential normalization (with Israel) and has informed US officials who are overseeing the talks."
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Normalization
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip
