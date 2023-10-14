Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 04:13
High views
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

The United Nations announced on Saturday that more than 1300 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed after a week of Israeli airstrikes concentrated on the region in response to an unprecedented attack by the Hamas movement. 

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that "5544 housing units" in these buildings were destroyed, with approximately 3750 other units suffering severe damage to the extent that they are no longer habitable. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

United Nations

Gaza Strip

Israel

Airstrikes

Attack

Hamas

