Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

2023-10-14 | 04:28
Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us
Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

Ahmed Abdulhadi, a Hamas representative in Lebanon, stated that the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation was prepared following the "Seif al-Quds" battle to demonstrate that the Palestinian issue will not be lost.

He said in an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said TV show: "We defeated the unit responsible for the south in the Israeli army, the one that plans and executes attacks and aggression on the Gaza Strip."

He pointed out that Israel's goal is to pressure the Palestinians in Gaza to emigrate and pressure countries to accept these refugees.

He divided what has been accomplished in the past seven days into the following:

"The first stage is the blow that caused a major strategic shock to Israel, tarnishing the state's image that cannot be shaken."

The second stage is "Israel's reaction, which includes the massacres it commits and the attempt to kill the movement's leaders."

The third stage is the "ground battle."

He announced that "Hamas" now possesses capabilities more than ten times what it had in the "Seif al-Quds."

Hamas promised Israel that it would surprise it with a lot if it launched a ground attack.

Abdulhadi emphasized that 90 percent of the prisoners are Israeli soldiers, saying: "They labeled us as ISIS, accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing, and some media outlets are retracting these accusations."
 

