A spokesperson for the Israeli army expressed "profound regret" on Saturday for the killing of a journalist from Reuters during the shelling in southern Lebanon.



Richard Hecht responded when asked about the journalist's death on Friday during an exchange of fire on the border between Hezbollah and Israel, saying, "We deeply regret the journalist's death."



Six other journalists were also injured in the incident, including two from Agence France-Presse. However, the Israeli army did not acknowledge responsibility for the incident. Hecht stated, "We are looking into the matter."



AFP