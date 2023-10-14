Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children

2023-10-14 | 05:40
Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children
Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children

The total death toll in Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes over the past week has risen to 2215, including 724 children, as announced by the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas in a statement. 

The ministry confirmed, "The death toll includes 2215 citizens, including 724 children and 458 women, and 8714 other citizens have been injured with various injuries, including 2450 children and 1536 women." 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Airstrikes

Hamas

