Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday

Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 05:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday

Egypt and Israel have agreed to allow American citizens to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing on Saturday, while Israel continues its strikes against Hamas, according to a US official. 

The official accompanying US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour stated that the United States' partners agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM (9:00 AM to 2:00 PM GMT), adding that Qatar has been in touch with Hamas to encourage cooperation. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Israel

American

Gaza Strip

Rafah Crossing

Hamas

LBCI Next
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Total death toll in Gaza rises to 2215, including 724 children
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

LBCI
World News
2023-10-09

White House: At least nine Americans killed as a result of Hamas' attack on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes reaches 2,215

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns 'Western double standards' in Gaza crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More