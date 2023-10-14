Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday

Egypt and Israel have agreed to allow American citizens to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah Crossing on Saturday, while Israel continues its strikes against Hamas, according to a US official.



The official accompanying US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour stated that the United States' partners agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM (9:00 AM to 2:00 PM GMT), adding that Qatar has been in touch with Hamas to encourage cooperation.



AFP