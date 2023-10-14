Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

The Israeli army reported that Hamas leader Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7, was killed.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Hamas

Ali Qadi

Attack

LBCI Next
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations
Israel, Egypt agree to allow American citizens to leave Gaza through Rafah on Saturday
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

LBCI
World News
08:36

Armenia President approves joining International Criminal Court

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes reaches 2,215

LBCI
Middle East News
06:56

Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns 'Western double standards' in Gaza crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:08

Israeli Army: Leader of Hamas, Ali Qadi, who led the attack on October 7th, has been killed

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Israeli Soldier Among Hamas Captives: A Complex International Scenario Unfolds

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More