Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

2023-10-14 | 06:39
Israeli army urges Gaza residents to ‘not delay’ evacuation operations

The Israeli army stated on Saturday that Gaza residents should "not delay" their departure from the northern area of the strip ahead of a potential military offensive. 

Army spokesperson Richard Hecht mentioned that there is a "window" for safe passage to southern Gaza between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, without specifying the number of days this passage will remain available. Hecht added, "We understand it will take some time, but we recommend people not to delay." 

AFP   
 

