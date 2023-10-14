Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns 'Western double standards' in Gaza crisis

2023-10-14 | 06:56
Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns &#39;Western double standards&#39; in Gaza crisis
Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns 'Western double standards' in Gaza crisis

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for a "cessation of discrimination in the application of international law against civilians and exerting necessary pressure on the occupying state to immediately halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, now in its eighth consecutive day."

In a statement, the Ministry elaborated that it continues its political, diplomatic, and legal efforts to mobilize broader international condemnations of targeting Palestinian civilians. 

It aims to persuade Western countries to cease their double standards concerning Palestinian civilians and their discriminatory practices in applying international law to the lives of civilians.

It stressed the urgent need for international action to halt the aggression immediately, secure the delivery of essential necessities to the Gaza Strip, including water, electricity, medical supplies, food, and more, and compel the occupying state to comply with international law regarding Palestinian civilians.

It condemned the open war of occupation against "our people," their rights in general, and specifically the people in the Gaza Strip facing genocide and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

It emphasized the necessity for Western countries to break free from the framework of double international standards in collaboration with the victims among the civilians, giving due regard to the bloodshed and suffering of Palestinian civilians, just as they do with others.
 

