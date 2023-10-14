World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza

Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
World Health Organization sends health supplies to Egyptian border with Gaza

The World Health Organization has sent essential medical supplies by air to El-Arish Airport, near the Gaza Strip, sufficient for 300,000 people in the besieged region.

The supplies enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt as soon as a humanitarian corridor is opened through the Rafah crossing.
 

Middle East News

World Health Organization

Health

Egyptian

Border

Gaza

LBCI Next
Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages
Death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes reaches 2,215
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

World Health Organization: Evacuating patients from Northern Gaza hospitals' impossible

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

1,537 killed in Gaza, including 500 children, according to Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Gaza’s Health Ministry: 950 Palestinians killed and over 5,000 injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Al Arabiya: Strikes close to Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Sinai Peninsula

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Blinken calls on Chinese counterpart to use Beijing's ‘influence’ to restore calm in Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

International law ‘does not permit’ evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza Strip: Spanish PM

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas’ Ismail Haniyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:54

Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

Martyr of truth: The story of Issam's dream and sacrifice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Unilateral Israeli withdrawal from Gaza: A complex history and consequences

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

The 'elusive' gas: Lebanon's Block 9 revelation sparks questions amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:54

Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:46

Israeli army: During the night, we attacked a Hezbollah target in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More