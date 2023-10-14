Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

2023-10-14 | 08:54
Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages
Hamas announces the killing of 9 of its hostages

The Hamas Movement announced on Satruday that nine hostages were killed in the past 24 hours during Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The military wing of the movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed in a statement that among the casualties, there were four foreigners.
 

Middle East News

Hamas

Deaths

