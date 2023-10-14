The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, affirmed on Saturday in a statement that Israel's "aggression" on the Gaza Strip amounts to "war crimes."



Haniyeh stressed that he sent an "urgent" message to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in which he confirmed that "the barbaric aggression and horrifying violations by the occupying forces against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip all amount to war crimes according to the Fourth Geneva Convention."