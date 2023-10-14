News
Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh
Middle East News
2023-10-14 | 10:21
Israel's aggression amounts to war crimes: Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh
The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, affirmed on Saturday in a statement that Israel's "aggression" on the Gaza Strip amounts to "war crimes."
Haniyeh stressed that he sent an "urgent" message to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, in which he confirmed that "the barbaric aggression and horrifying violations by the occupying forces against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip all amount to war crimes according to the Fourth Geneva Convention."
Middle East News
Israel
Aggression
War
Crimes
Hamas
Ismail Haniyeh
